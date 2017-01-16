Cop and K9 Set On Fire in FL

WFLA Published:
nc_copk9fire0113_mezzn1

Tampa (WFLA) – A burglary suspect was shot Thursday after throwing flaming paint primer on a Tampa Police officer and his K9 partner.

Officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress shortly after 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Three officers entered the house where they encountered the suspect, Joey Antonio Kennedy, age 40.

Kennedy then tossed the burning can of primer at K9 Indo and Officer Tim Bergen.

Bergen fired his weapon, hitting Kennedy, then put out the flames Indo and his own uniform.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s