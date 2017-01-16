Cop and K9 Set On Fire in FL

Tampa (WFLA) – A burglary suspect was shot Thursday after throwing flaming paint primer on a Tampa Police officer and his K9 partner.

Officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress shortly after 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Three officers entered the house where they encountered the suspect, Joey Antonio Kennedy, age 40.

Kennedy then tossed the burning can of primer at K9 Indo and Officer Tim Bergen.

Bergen fired his weapon, hitting Kennedy, then put out the flames Indo and his own uniform.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC dad charged after toddler shot during drug deal State agents say they have arrested a man whose 2-year-old daughter was shot in the head by a stray bullet when the father got into a gunbat…

Man from Upstate stands in as Trump for Inauguration preps WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – The countdown is on to the Presidential Inauguration this week and one man from right here in the Upstate is helpi…

German official responds to Trump’s BMW tariff threat Such tariffs would make the American auto industry “worse, weaker and more expensive,” Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s economy minister, told Bild…

MLK Day marchers in SC: Now is not the time to lose hope Speakers and others at South Carolina’s annual Statehouse rally to honor Martin Luther King Jr. say now is not the time to lose hope.

Gene Cernan, last man to walk on Moon dies The last man to walk on the moon, Gene Cernan has died, according to NASA.