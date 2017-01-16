Crews searching for missing hiker at Caesar’s Head Park

Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Rescue crews are searching for a missing hiker at Caesar’s Head Park, according to Greenville County dispatch.

A call came in at about 3:09 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers say the missing woman is staying put while they try to locate her.

Search and rescue crews are on the scene, along with park rangers and deputies.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

