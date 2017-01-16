Dog-fighting victim found near dumpster in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A dog had to be euthanized after it was found by a dumpster with broken legs.

Officials think it was a victim of dog fighting.

Police were called to Mountain View Baptist Church on Cagle St. on Jan. 15 around 1 a.m. for a badly injured dog.

The report says the dog appeared to be a male, pit bull type of dog.

The officer said the dog had large cuts on the front legs and they appeared to be broken.

The dog was lethargic and appeared to be having a hard time breathing and moving.

There was a large amount of blood around the dog and a trail of blood from a nearby dumpster to the location in the bushes where the dog was found.

The officer says it appeared the dog was dropped in front of the locked dumpster, then was moved or moved himself to the bushes.

The dog was taken to a vet and they said the injuries were consistent with god fighting.

His legs were broken and several healed injuries on several parts of the body.

The dog was euthanized because his injuries were too severe.