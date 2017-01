(WSPA) – The last man to walk on the moon, Gene Cernan has died, according to NASA.

NASA tweeted out the sad message this afternoon.

Cernan was a Captain in the U.S. Navy and flew three times in space. Two of those times were to the moon.

NASA says he was the second American to walk in space and the last human to leave his footprints on the moon.

