ID of motorcyclist who died after crashing into creek in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a creek on Lighthouse Lane, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the man’s driveway.

The victim, 49-year-old Gary Joseph Carlson, was driving a 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was traveling north when he ran off the right side of the road and into a creek.

Carlson was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but was pronounced dead at the scene, Highway Patrol says.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC dad charged after toddler shot during drug deal State agents say they have arrested a man whose 2-year-old daughter was shot in the head by a stray bullet when the father got into a gunbat…

Man from Upstate stands in as Trump for Inauguration preps WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – The countdown is on to the Presidential Inauguration this week and one man from right here in the Upstate is helpi…

German official responds to Trump’s BMW tariff threat Such tariffs would make the American auto industry “worse, weaker and more expensive,” Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s economy minister, told Bild…

MLK Day marchers in SC: Now is not the time to lose hope Speakers and others at South Carolina’s annual Statehouse rally to honor Martin Luther King Jr. say now is not the time to lose hope.

Gene Cernan, last man to walk on Moon dies The last man to walk on the moon, Gene Cernan has died, according to NASA.