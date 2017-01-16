ID of motorcyclist who died after crashing into creek in Pickens Co.

By Published:

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a creek on Lighthouse Lane, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the man’s driveway.

The victim, 49-year-old Gary Joseph Carlson, was driving a 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was traveling north when he ran off the right side of the road and into a creek.

Carlson was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but was pronounced dead at the scene, Highway Patrol says.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s