LIVE: King Day at the Dome in Columbia

AP Published:
King Day at the Dome

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Across South Carolina, celebration, marches and volunteer work are planned to celebrate the work of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The chief remembrance is being held Monday in Columbia, where the South Carolina NAACP holds its annual King Day at the Dome march to the Statehouse and rally.

The event began in 2000 to call for the removal of the Confederate flag from capitol grounds. After the flag was removed in 2015, it continued as a call for social justice and racial equality.

More than a dozen other events are going on around the state, including a number of volunteer projects to help the poor and others in need.

