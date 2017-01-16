Man arrested for allegedly smashing sheriff’s car window with sewer cover

SANTA ROSA (KRON)— A 60-year-old homeless man was arrested Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa for allegedly throwing a sewer cover onto the windshield of a sheriff’s patrol car a few days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.

David Snowden was arrested around 3:20 p.m. at the Quik Stop gas station on Sebastopol Road at McMinn Avenue.

Snowden is accused of vandalizing the sheriff’s patrol car on Thursday that was parked outside a deputies’ report writing office on Sebastopol Road.

A deputy went inside the office and saw the windhshield was damaged after he came back.

Deputies claim they found surveillance footage showing Snowden committing the crime.

Snowden was booked into the county jail on $6,000 bail, according to sheriff’s officials.