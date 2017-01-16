Man arrested for allegedly smashing sheriff’s car window with sewer cover

SANTA ROSA (KRON)— A 60-year-old homeless man was arrested Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa for allegedly throwing a sewer cover onto the windshield of a sheriff’s patrol car a few days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
David Snowden was arrested around 3:20 p.m. at the Quik Stop gas station on Sebastopol Road at McMinn Avenue.
Snowden is accused of vandalizing the sheriff’s patrol car on Thursday that was parked outside a deputies’ report writing office on Sebastopol Road.
A deputy went inside the office and saw the windhshield was damaged after he came back.
Deputies claim they found surveillance footage showing Snowden committing the crime.
Snowden was booked into the county jail on $6,000 bail, according to sheriff’s officials.
More stories you may like on 7News
SC dad charged after toddler shot during drug deal
State agents say they have arrested a man whose 2-year-old daughter was shot in the head by a stray bullet when the father got into a gunbat…
Man from Upstate stands in as Trump for Inauguration preps
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – The countdown is on to the Presidential Inauguration this week and one man from right here in the Upstate is helpi…
German official responds to Trump’s BMW tariff threat
Such tariffs would make the American auto industry “worse, weaker and more expensive,” Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s economy minister, told Bild…
MLK Day marchers in SC: Now is not the time to lose hope
Speakers and others at South Carolina’s annual Statehouse rally to honor Martin Luther King Jr. say now is not the time to lose hope.
Gene Cernan, last man to walk on Moon dies
The last man to walk on the moon, Gene Cernan has died, according to NASA.