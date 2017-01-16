Man steals car, threatens to harm himself say Greenville Police

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of stealing a car and running from police in Greenville.

Greenville Police say Matthew Steven Kern took a car after someone left it running at Millennium gas station on Sunday night.

Police say Kern jumped in and took off.

Officers later saw him running from the vehicle into a wooded area..

Kern told officers he was going to harm himself.

Negotiators responded and were able to talk him out of the woods without further incident, according to police.

He has been taken into custody.

Kern is charged with Burglary 2nd, Grand Larceny and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Crime

