MLK Day marchers in SC: Now is not the time to lose hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speakers and others at South Carolina’s annual Statehouse rally to honor Martin Luther King Jr. say now is not the time to lose hope.

Benedict College senior Diamond Moore said she is stunned the U.S. will replace the nation’s first African-American president Friday with Donald Trump and a Congress controlled by Republicans.

But Moore says King didn’t give into fear and neither should civil rights leaders and others who want social justice 49 years after his death.

Monday’s King Day at the Dome rally was the second since the Confederate flag was removed from Statehouse grounds and one of the most sparsely attended since the event began in 2000.

