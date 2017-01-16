MLK Day marchers in SC: Now is not the time to lose hope

By Published:
Day at the Dome March
Day at the Dome March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speakers and others at South Carolina’s annual Statehouse rally to honor Martin Luther King Jr. say now is not the time to lose hope.

Benedict College senior Diamond Moore said she is stunned the U.S. will replace the nation’s first African-American president Friday with Donald Trump and a Congress controlled by Republicans.

But Moore says King didn’t give into fear and neither should civil rights leaders and others who want social justice 49 years after his death.

Monday’s King Day at the Dome rally was the second since the Confederate flag was removed from Statehouse grounds and one of the most sparsely attended since the event began in 2000.

MLK Day 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s