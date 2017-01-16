MLK Unity Rally held at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

By Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. continued throughout the Upstate today.

In Spartanburg, people gathered at the city’s unity celebration to watch music and dance performances.

The MLK Unity Rally was held at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Former Charleston mayor, Joseph Riley, Jr. was the featured speaker.

His legacy project is the city’s International African-American Museum.

