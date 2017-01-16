NC teen in stable condition after machete attack, dad says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The father of a young woman badly hurt in a machete attack last week says the teenager is in stable condition Sunday night.

Doctors at Duke University Hospital are watching the 18-year-old closely as they work to repair serious nerve damage.

The teen’s father said she could lose part of her ability to use her hands and fingers.

“She had injuries to her head, face, neck, cheek on the back of the neck both hands it was a very horrible experience,” the girl’s father said on Friday.

The father spoke to CBS North Carolina under the condition his name not be used.

The woman was attacked around 3 p.m. Thursday in front of a residence on Venezia Way just after she got off a school bus, Apex police said.

Her dad says say 20-year-old Neel Mehta of Cary, who was arrested, stalked his daughter.

Police say he posted a picture on Snapchat shortly before the attack.

The victims’ father told CBS North Carolina that Mehta was also sending his daughter threatening emails.

Mehta admitted to investigators he planned the attack for weeks, according to Wake County Assistant District Attorney Anna Davis.

Mehta is being held on a $2 million bond.