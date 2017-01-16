Petition started for curfew for minors at Anderson Mall

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A petition to enact a curfew for minors at the Anderson Mall has started on change.org after a fight broke out Sunday night.

Police say Anderson Mall was forced to close an hour early Saturday after a large group of teens caused problems at the mall.

According to officers, the problem began around 8 p.m. with two separate fights between teens.

Mall security and Anderson Police officers asked several groups to leave the mall, but some refused. Mall management closed the mall early to avoid problems.

No one was arrested and there was no reported property damage.

The petition states:

“The problem at hand is we have minors misbehaving and disrupting the public at the mall as well as nearby businesses. It’s a concern for public safety as well as business. Myself and others believe a curfew would help the issue tremendously. We care about our shoppers and employees safety and want to provide a safe and enjoyable environment to keep business flowing.”

The petition says it will be delivered to Washington Prime Group and Phil Alldridge (Anderson Mall Manager).

You can see the petition here.