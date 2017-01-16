Suspicious package shuts down part of downtown Greenville

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspicious package left at City Hall shut down part of downtown Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.

A call came in at 6:31 p.m. Monday.

Greenville County bomb squad is currently on the scene investigating the package.

The intersections of South Main Street and McBee Avenue, and South Main Street and Broad Street are closed while they investigate.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated because of the package.

We have a crew at the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s