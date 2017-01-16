Suspicious package shuts down part of downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspicious package left at City Hall shut down part of downtown Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.

A call came in at 6:31 p.m. Monday.

Greenville County bomb squad is currently on the scene investigating the package.

The intersections of South Main Street and McBee Avenue, and South Main Street and Broad Street are closed while they investigate.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated because of the package.

We have a crew at the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

