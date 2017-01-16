VIDEO: Black bear in Townville

By Published:
Black bear in Townville
Courtesy Jared Burns

TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A black bear was caught on tape in Townville.

The video was shot on Smith Rd. in the Double Springs community.

The bear can be seen running down the road.

The video is courtesy of Jared Burns.

Animal Stories

