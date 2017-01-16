TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A black bear was caught on tape in Townville.

The video was shot on Smith Rd. in the Double Springs community.

The bear can be seen running down the road.

The video is courtesy of Jared Burns.

Animal Stories

VIDEO: Black bear in Townville The video was shot on Smith Rd. in the Double Springs community.

VIDEO: Massive, dinosaur-like alligator caught on camera in FL The gator was so big, it almost looked fake, as it strolled casually at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Woman threw puppy out of moving car on I-85 says report A woman is accused of throwing a puppy out of a moving car onto Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

Cat found burned alive dies from injuries The cat, named Phoenix, was found Wednesday after witnesses saw a bright flame in a cornfield on County Road 500 South in New Market.