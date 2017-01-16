What are the odds? Mom, dad, son all share a birthday

BALDWYN, Miss. (AP) Birthdays are easy to remember for Luke and Hillary Gardner. They were born on the same day. Now, 27 years later their son Cade shares the December 18 birthday. The Baldwyn, Mississippi, couple says they didn’t plan it that way. Luke is an assistant pastor at a Baptist church in northeast Mississippi and a student at a nearby campus of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He says the doctor predicted a December 19 due date. But they went for a walk on the night before their shared birthday and Hillary went into labor. Little Cade was born the next morning. So what are the odds? Tumulesh Solanky is chair of the math department at the University of New Orleans. He says the odds of parents and a baby all sharing the same birthday are about one in 133,000.

