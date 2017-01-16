What are the odds? Mom, dad, son all share a birthday

By Published:
In the photo taken Dec. 24, 2016, by Luke Gardner with his cell phone on a timer, Luke and Hillary Gardner pose with their son Cade Lee in Baldwyn, Miss. The husband and wife share the same birthday, and now also their son who was born on Dec. 18. The odds of that happening are about one in 133,000 statisticians say. (Luke Gardner via AP)
In the photo taken Dec. 24, 2016, by Luke Gardner with his cell phone on a timer, Luke and Hillary Gardner pose with their son Cade Lee in Baldwyn, Miss. The husband and wife share the same birthday, and now also their son who was born on Dec. 18. The odds of that happening are about one in 133,000 statisticians say. (Luke Gardner via AP)

BALDWYN, Miss. (AP)  Birthdays are easy to remember for Luke and Hillary Gardner. They were born on the same day. Now, 27 years later their son Cade shares the December 18 birthday. The Baldwyn, Mississippi, couple says they didn’t plan it that way. Luke is an assistant pastor at a Baptist church in northeast Mississippi and a student at a nearby campus of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He says the doctor predicted a December 19 due date. But they went for a walk on the night before their shared birthday and Hillary went into labor. Little Cade was born the next morning. So what are the odds? Tumulesh Solanky is chair of the math department at the University of New Orleans. He says the odds of parents and a baby all sharing the same birthday are about one in 133,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s