Woman found dead in car ruled suspicious in Asheville

(ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have ruled a death on Eagles Nest Lane as suspicious.

They say they got a call Sunday around 4:49 p.m. for a suspicious vehicle.

When they got there they found a dead woman inside the vehicle.

The victim is Patricia Patterson, 54, of Asheville.

They say the death is being ruled as suspicious at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking for anyone who had seen Ms. Patterson recently or observed any suspicious activity in the area of Eagles Nest Lane to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or crimestoppers at 828-255-5050

More stories you may like on 7News

Trump promises health insurance for all An embrace of universal health care would mark a sharp break for most Republicans, as they plan to repeal and replace the current health car…

LIVE: King Day at the Dome in Columbia South Carolina NAACP holds its annual King Day at the Dome march to the Statehouse and rally.

Upstate rally held to save Affordable Healthcare Act People across the nation and in the Upstate rallied Sunday to save the Affordable Care Act. The rallies come just a couple of days after the…

Federal judge puts hold on NC Governor’s Medicaid expansion plan A federal judge has temporarily put a hold on NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to expand Medicaid in North Carolina.