Woman found dead in car ruled suspicious in Asheville

(ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have ruled a death on Eagles Nest Lane as suspicious.

They say they got a call Sunday around 4:49 p.m. for a suspicious vehicle.

When they got there they found a dead woman inside the vehicle.

The victim is Patricia Patterson, 54, of Asheville.

They say the death is being ruled as suspicious at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking for anyone who had seen Ms. Patterson recently or observed any suspicious activity in the area of Eagles Nest Lane to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or crimestoppers at 828-255-5050

