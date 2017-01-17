1 child killed, 2 others seriously hurt in Atlanta dog attacks

ATLANTA (AP/WSPA) – Police say a child has died and two others were seriously injured after two pit bulls attacked them in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard tells local news media the attack occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday while the children were walking to elementary school. Pickard says one of the dogs was shot by officers.

The department announced on social media that homicide detectives were on scene after a child died in the attack and that two pit bulls and their owner are in custody.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper reports a boy, 5 or 6 years old, was killed and a girl around the same age was found unconscious. The boy reportedly died at the hospital, while the girl is in stable condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.