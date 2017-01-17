10 Guantanamo Bay detainees transferred to Oman

WASHINGTON (AP/WSPA) – Oman has accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office.

Department of Defense announced Tuesday the transfer of 10 detainees: Ghaleb Nassar Al Bihani, Mustafa Abd al-Qawi Abd al-Aziz Al-Shamiri, Karim Bostam, Abdul Sahir, Musab Omar Ali Al-Mudwani, Hail Aziz Ahmed Al-Maythali, Salman Yahya Hassan Mohammad Rabei’i, Mohammed Al-Ansi, Muhammad Ahmad Said Haider, and Walid Said bin Said Zaid from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the government of Oman.

Oman said it accepted the prisoners at Obama’s request.

Days earlier, authorities said 19 of the remaining 55 prisoners at the U.S. military base in Cuba were cleared for release and could be freed in the final days of Obama’s presidency.

In a news release by the Department of Defense, the government says it is grateful to Oman for their help and support.

“The United States is grateful to the government of Oman for its humanitarian gesture and willingness to support ongoing U.S. efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility. The United States coordinated with the government of Oman to ensure these transfers took place consistent with appropriate security and humane treatment measures.”

There are 45 detainees remaining at Guantanamo Bay.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said during his campaign that he not only wants to keep Guantanamo open but “load it up with some bad dudes.”