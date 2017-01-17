Anderson man killed in crash after hitting fence, light pole

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — An Anderson man died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. at 324 I Street.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office says Lawrence F. Rader III, 30, died at the scene after the car he was driving ran off the road and hit a fence and light pole.

Rader was the only person in the wreck. He died of blunt force trauma to the neck, according to the coroner’s office.

Rader was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved, the coroner’s office said.

Rader is survived by a fiancée.