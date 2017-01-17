Anderson Vietnam veteran memorial vandalized with spray paint

Anderson, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies are looking for vandals after a Vietnam veteran memorial was defaced with spray paint last week.

The incident report says an officer was called to the monument in the Veterans park on Standridge road. When he arrived, he met a large crowd of veterans upset that the monument had been vandalized. img_1498

Officers believe an unknown person spray painted the words “Slim T” on the monument and the old stone chimney behind it. The deputy on scene took a picture of the monument for the ongoing investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information on who is responsible, call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

img_1497In spring of 2015, 7 News interviewed an Anderson marine veteran who took on efforts to clean up the same memorial for the community to enjoy.

Last year, Upstate Warrior Solution and the South Carolina National Guard teamed up to adopt Anderson’s Equinox Park Vietnam Memorial.

They gathered at the site to continue the cleaning and maintenance work efforts.

