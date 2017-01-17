Asheville police investigate homicide at Deaverview Apartments

ASEHVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found shot inside a car.

Police received a call around 8:39 p.m. Monday that a man had been shot in a vehicle near building 8 at Deaverview Apartments at 275 Deaverview Road.

The Asheville man was found dead after first responders arrived on scene. Police say the victim is in his 50s, but they are not releasing his name until relatives have been notified.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the homicide to call Asheville Police Department at 1-828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 1-828-255-5050.