Chapman HS Football Championship parade Wednesday

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – The Chapman High School Football team will have the AAA Championship Parade Wednesday Jan. 18.
WHEN – Wed. Jan. 18
WHERE – Downtown Inman. The parade will include passing by Inman Elementary, Inman Intermediate, and Mabry Middle. We will be walking from Chapman High School starting around 9:50 a.m.
ROUTE
Roads will be blocked off at 9:50 a.m. by Inman City.
The parade will start at Inman First Baptist
Proceed up N. Howard Street
Cross over railroad tracks
Turn right and proceed up N. Main Street
Left onto W. Miller Street, around Oakland Avenue
Left on Littlefield at Inman Elementary
Ends near Granny’s kitchen
In the event of bad weather, the backup plan is for January 19th at 10:00 a.m.
The parade will include AFJROTC members, Cheerleaders, the Chapman Drumline, and the AAA State Champion Football Team.