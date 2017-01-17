Chapman HS Football Championship parade Wednesday

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – The Chapman High School Football team will have the AAA Championship Parade Wednesday Jan. 18.

WHEN – Wed. Jan. 18

WHERE – Downtown Inman. The parade will include passing by Inman Elementary, Inman Intermediate, and Mabry Middle. We will be walking from Chapman High School starting around 9:50 a.m.

ROUTE

Roads will be blocked off at 9:50 a.m. by Inman City.

The parade will start at Inman First Baptist

Proceed up N. Howard Street

Cross over railroad tracks

Turn right and proceed up N. Main Street

Left onto W. Miller Street, around Oakland Avenue

Left on Littlefield at Inman Elementary

Ends near Granny’s kitchen

In the event of bad weather, the backup plan is for January 19th at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will include AFJROTC members, Cheerleaders, the Chapman Drumline, and the AAA State Champion Football Team.