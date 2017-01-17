Death of Asheville woman found in car ruled homicide

WSPA Staff Published:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police say they have ruled a 54-year-old woman’s death a homicide after her body was found inside a car on Eagles Nest Lane.

Police say they got a call Sunday around 4:49 p.m. for a suspicious vehicle. When they got there they found a woman dead inside the vehicle.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Patricia Patterson of Asheville.

Police say she suffered blunt force trauma.

Investigators are asking for anyone who had seen Ms. Patterson recently or observed any suspicious activity in the area of Eagles Nest Lane to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

