Dorman’s Hall Wins Second Straight SC Gatorade Honor

Gatorade Release

CHICAGO (January 17, 2017) — In its 32st year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Thayer Hall of Dorman High School as its 2016-17 Gatorade South Carolina Volleyball Player of the Year. Hall is the second Gatorade South Carolina Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Dorman High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hall as South Carolina’s best high school volleyball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in January, Hall joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including USA Volleyball players Kayla Banwarth (2006-07, Wahlert HS, Iowa), Alisha Glass (2005-06, Leland Public HS, Mich.), Jordan Larson (2004-05, Logan View HS, Neb.) and Foluke Akinradewo (2004-05, St. Thomas HS, Fla.).

The 6-foot-3 junior outside hitter led the Cavaliers to a 46-2 record and the Class 5A state championship this past season. The state’s returning Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year, Hall recorded 608 kills, 420 digs, 50 service aces and 31 blocks. A member of the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team, she is a two-time Class 5A Player of the Year and was named a MaxPreps Underclass All-American.

Also a talented artist, Hall has volunteered locally on behalf of her church discipleship group and youth volleyball programs. “She makes everything look effortless and she has a lot of different tools in her arsenal,” said Carrie Christian, head coach at Nation Ford High. “She’s a strong passer and defensive player, in addition to being unstoppable in the front row.”

Hall has maintained a 4.93 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Two-time winner Hall joins Gatorade South Carolina Volleyball Players of the Year Jamila Johnson (2014-15, St. Joseph’s Catholic School), Maddie Palmer (2013-14, Hillcrest High School), Sydney Moseley (2012-13, Hillcrest High School), Kylie Haun (2011-12, Hillcrest High School), Karis Watson (2010-11, Rock Hill High School), Kellie Schmidt (2009-10, Lexington High School), Christina Glover (2008-09, Wando High School) and Ashley Marshall (2007-08, Hillcrest High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Hall will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.