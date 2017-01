GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Keith Frazier passed away in his sleep Sunday night, the coroner confirms.

Frazier was the former director of Greenville County D.S.S. (Department of Social Services) and served as the current D.S.S. Regional Director at the time of the death.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said Frazier felt ill at church on Sunday and passed away in his sleep that night.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.