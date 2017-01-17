Harrah’s Cherokee announces new convention center, hotel tower

CHEROKEE, NC (WSPA) – A fourth hotel tower and a convention center are among the plans for a new expansion at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

The project will add 100,000 square feet of convention space along with 600 to 800 new hotel rooms to the resort’s existing inventory of over 1,100 rooms.

Also included in the project is a new parking deck.

“We are excited to add yet another amenity to the Harrah’s Cherokee brand and be able to offer accommodations and meeting space to the strong convention sales business that has taken root in North Carolina,” said Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior VP & General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee.

“The addition of hotel rooms will also allow us to accommodate destination and leisure travelers as well, increasing tourism dollars to the Qualla Boundary and Western North Carolina. This project will employ numerous construction workers and ultimately allow us to continue to grow our employee base at Harrah’s Cherokee.”

The casino resort is currently building a new bowling and entertainment complex which is set to open in late 2017.