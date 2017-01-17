Help find missing man Zachary Russow in Henderson Co.

Zachary Russow
Zachary Russow

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Henderson Co. deputies need your help finding missing man Zachary Russow in Henderson Co.

Zachary Erich Russow is 21 years of age and was last seen at his home in Henderson County on December 28, 2016.

He may be operating a blue Yamaha moped.

Please contact Detective Lyle Watkins at (828) 694-3173 if you have any information on Mr. Russow’s whereabouts.

Missing Persons

