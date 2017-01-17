Help find missing man Zachary Russow in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Henderson Co. deputies need your help finding missing man Zachary Russow in Henderson Co.

Zachary Erich Russow is 21 years of age and was last seen at his home in Henderson County on December 28, 2016.

He may be operating a blue Yamaha moped.

Please contact Detective Lyle Watkins at (828) 694-3173 if you have any information on Mr. Russow’s whereabouts.

Missing Persons

Crews locate missing hiker at Caesar’s Head State Park After a search lasting several hours, rescue crews located a hiker at Caesar’s Head State Park.

Missing man from Haywood Co. found dead inside car A man who has been missing since January 3rd has been found dead, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Help find missing Bobby Henderson from Weaverville Anyone with information about Bobby Lee Henderson is asked to call Sgt. Paris at the Weaverville Police Department at 828-645-5700.

Help find missing Asheville man John Callahan He was last seen on 1/7 leaving his home at 26 Old Farm School Road, Asheville, NC.