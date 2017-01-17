How men and women react when their co-workers wear makeup

(WSPA) Wearing makeup to work can be a complex issue. According to a study published in the journal Perception, a new study show that makeup can affect how others view you.

According to the article, researchers showed a group of 128 women and men, a photo of 40 female college students with and without makeup. The observers rated the pictures on “attractiveness” and two components of social status, “dominance” and “prestige.” The study found that most men view women who wear makeup as more prestigious. While women view those who wear makeup as more dominant. Researchers speculate that men tend not see women as physically threatening, while women might see their peers as competitive.

To read the full article, click on the link below:

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/should-you-wear-makeup-at-work/.