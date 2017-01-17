Huge crowds turn out for King Day at the Dome

Columbia, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people from across the state took part in the annual King day at the Dome march at the State Capital Monday.

The event commemorates Dr. King’s birthday and legacy of fighting for civil rights and equality.

Marchers started near the Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street and then headed up Main Street toward the Capital where a rally was held.

Attendees said this event is a reminder of the struggle that still continues.

“We’re making a lot of progress and making a lot of strides, but there’s more work to be done and if we continue on the same path we’re on right now, I’m sure we’ll get there,” said Torrence Daniel, who attended the event.

Speakers referenced President Trump and the incoming administration. They also encouraged the crowd to keep working toward Dr. King’s vision for America.

