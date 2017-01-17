Laurens Co. Sheriff adding deputies on the road

Sheriff Don Reynolds has been in office just 3 weeks and has already started to make some changes.

Reynolds took several employees from the investigations department and put them back out on the road.

Each shift now has at least 6 deputies. Those deputies have also been spread into zones, to make response times faster.

Reynolds says during the previous administration, response times were averaging 45 to 50 minutes.

Reynolds says that they are also making sure that deputies are writing reports for every call. Reynolds says this will help them form data for problem areas in the counties.