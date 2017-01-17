BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred on January 14th on Dix Creek in the Leicester community.

Police say Steven Alexander Grimes, Jr., 21, of Gillis Road in Asheville, was arrested on January 15, 2016 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, reckless driving-wanton disregard, and a speeding violation.

Police say one victim was stabbed in the leg and another was hit in the head with a rock.

Grimes is currently in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $52,000.00 bond.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with any information regarding the incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. There is no further information to release at this time.

Crime

Man accused of stabbing, hitting man with rock in Buncombe Co. Police say one victim was stabbed in the leg and another was hit in the head with a rock.

Anderson Vietnam veteran memorial vandalized with spray paint Anderson, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies are looking for vandals after a Vietnam veteran memorial was defaced with spray paint last …

Man accused of hitting boy with belt in Union A man is accused of child abuse after hitting the 6-year-old boy with a belt in the face, legs and back, according to a Union Police report.

Man pleads guilty in deadly heroin overdoses A Michigan man pled guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter after authorities say he shipped heroin to two people who overdosed at …

Police searching for armed robber who held up Kangaroo gas station Police say a man armed with a handgun demanded money from a clerk at the Kangaroo at 820 S. Church St.