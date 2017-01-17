Man accused of stabbing, hitting man with rock in Buncombe Co.

Steven Grimes Jr.
BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred on January 14th on Dix Creek in the Leicester community.

Police say Steven Alexander Grimes, Jr., 21, of Gillis Road in Asheville, was arrested on January 15, 2016 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, reckless driving-wanton disregard, and a speeding violation.

Police say one victim was stabbed in the leg and another was hit in the head with a rock.

Grimes is currently in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $52,000.00 bond.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with any information regarding the incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. There is no further information to release at this time.

