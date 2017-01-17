Man accused of hitting boy with belt in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of child abuse after hitting the 6-year-old boy with a belt in the face, legs and back, according to a Union Police report.

Police say they grandmother called them about her grandchild being abused.

She said she picked the grandson up from his the man’s house on Lakeside Dr. and he was crying and telling her to take a look.

She said he had bruises on the face, back and legs.

She said the child couldn’t go to school because he was sore.

Joseph Lamar Smith was charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

The warrant says he caused maliciously bodily harm to the boy by hitting him with a belt, causing bruises to the face, legs and back.

Crime

