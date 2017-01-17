Police capture man accused of killing Orlando officer

WFLA Published: Updated:
Markeith Loyd (From: Orlando Police)
Markeith Loyd (From: Orlando Police)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLFA) – The man wanted for killing Orlando Police Department Master Sgt. Debra Clayton Monday was captured on Tuesday.

Orlando Police tweeted that Loyd was in custody Tuesday evening.

Police said Markeith Loyd shot and killed Clayton outside a Walmart store. Loyd was a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last December.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Loyd was captured and restrained using Clayton’s handcuffs, which he said is a tradition in law enforcement that goes back “many years.”

“Deborah Clayton risked her life for the community she loved so dearly…[this was] something we wanted to do for the family and community,” Mina said.

The multiple agencies that captured Loyd including Orlando police, the Florida Marshall’s office and Orange County police addressed Loyd’s arrest during a press conference Tuesday evening.

Mina confirmed multiple agencies responded to an abandoned home on Lescott road at 7 p.m.

Officials surrounded the home and and initiated a SWAT call.

Mina said Loyd tried to escape out the back door but was confronted by Orlando police officers. He went inside, then came out the front door wearing body armed, armed with two handguns.

Loyd threw the guns to the ground when he came out the front door. Mina said he did resist arrest and suffered facial injuries during the struggle.

Loyd was transported to Orlando Police Headquarters where officers waited to see if he needed to go to the hospital.

Officials confirmed Loyd was not captured by a tip from the public, rather from tireless police efforts.

“Unturned every stone, every associate, everyone who has been in contact with him the past couple months,” Mina said on finally capturing Loyd.

Police said they are expecting to make more arrests in the case.

The Orange County Sheriff confirmed Loyd will be charged with two counts of first degree homicide, one count of attempted first degree homicide and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The charges include the previous incident where Loyd allegedly shot his pregnant ex girlfriend to death, then shot her brother.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s