Police closing in on suspects in armed robberies

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville police believe they’re closer to arresting the people responsible for a string of armed robberies in the area.

Within the past three weeks, six local businesses were targeted by thieves brandishing guns. Kangaroo Gas Station on Church Street was the latest victim; it was robbed Monday night.

Two Spinx gas stations and a Quik Trip were also robbed earlier this month.

“We think that some are connected,” said Greenville Police Officer Johnathan Bragg. “For sure we know that the Spinx one that happened a couple of weeks ago is connected to other ones that happened in the county.”

Investigators in Greenville and Spartanburg counties are also seeing an increase in armed robberies. If you have any information on any of these cases, you are asked to call police.