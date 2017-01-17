Police searching for armed robber who held up Kangaroo gas station

WSPA Staff Published:
Greenville police are looking for a man who held up the Kangaroo on S. Church Street Monday night. (Courtesy: Greenville Police Dept.)
Greenville police are looking for a man who held up the Kangaroo on S. Church Street Monday night. (Courtesy: Greenville Police Dept.)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville police are looking for a suspect who held up a gas store.

Police say a man armed with a handgun demanded money from a clerk at the Kangaroo at 820 S. Church St. It happened around 10:21 p.m. Monday.

After the employee told the suspect they did not have access to the safe, the suspect demanded cigarettes and fled the scene with several cartons of Newports, according to police.

No one was reportedly hurt in the robbery.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray camouflage print jacket, gray gloves, red stocking cap, black mask, and armed with a silver handgun.

(Courtesy: WSPA)
(Courtesy: Greenville Police Dept.)

It appears the suspect was dropped off by a vehicle just before the robbery.

Responding officers setup a perimeter and a K9 track was conducted.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the suspect is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s