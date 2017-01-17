Police searching for armed robber who held up Kangaroo gas station

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville police are looking for a suspect who held up a gas store.

Police say a man armed with a handgun demanded money from a clerk at the Kangaroo at 820 S. Church St. It happened around 10:21 p.m. Monday.

After the employee told the suspect they did not have access to the safe, the suspect demanded cigarettes and fled the scene with several cartons of Newports, according to police.

No one was reportedly hurt in the robbery.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray camouflage print jacket, gray gloves, red stocking cap, black mask, and armed with a silver handgun.

It appears the suspect was dropped off by a vehicle just before the robbery.

Responding officers setup a perimeter and a K9 track was conducted.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the suspect is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463).