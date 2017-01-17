School employee fired for tweet aimed at student’s spelling

By Published:
tweetweb

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) – A school system employee in Maryland who had a lighthearted quarrel with a student on Twitter over the student’s spelling has been fired.

Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details.

Nash ran the school district’s Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed “tammarow.”

Nash responded from the district’s account, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?’”

She says she was told not to tweet anymore after the interaction.

Nash says she understands why she was let go and that she didn’t “want to be a distraction to the school system.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s