Spartanburg teen’s homicide case to air on national show

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s been more than a decade since 17-year-old Alex Devon Buckman’s homicide. The former Dorman High Football player had been missing for months in 2005 when his dismembered body was found in an Abbeville County landfill.

“He was goofy, loved to dance,” said Cousin Starr Hurst. “He never knocked anyone.. Judged anyone.. He was a good person.”

Buckman’s sister LaCresha Stanton led the month’s long search to find her younger brother.

“For me it feels like it was just yesterday,” Stanton said.

She says learning Buckman’s supposed friend – Karlton Brockman – pleaded guilty to killing him was shocking.

“He himself [Brockman] was like a little brother,” she said. “He had been there the whole time, who had helped us put out flyers.”

She now lives out of town, and she is working to keep her brother’s memory alive. “He was just so easy going.” It’s a trait Stanton says has passed on to Buckman’s son, Jamaris Buckman.

“He is his father,” she said. “His behavior, how he talks, how he walks.”

The 12 year old was only a few months old when Buckman was killed, but Stanton says it’s almost hard to tell.

“You’d think that he’s been with his dad from first until now,” said Stanton. Jamaris says he wanted to play football after seeing tapes of his father playing.

Stanton says Buckman lives on through his son and they hope sharing his story helps others.

“That his name will be used to help others and bring awareness, not only to the missing, not only to victims of violent crime but to the youth and understanding that you have to be mindful of the company that you keep,” she said.

Stanton says spending roughly a year on the Investigation Discovery’s “I, Witness” piece has been a healing experience for her. She said she had not taken the time yet to process the tragic experience. It airs Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.