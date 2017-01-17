Try Foods from Around the World During Asheville Restaurant Week

From seven-hour long braised lamb shank to authentic Ethiopian mesob platters, starting tomorrow you can have it all during Asheville Restaurant Week! From January 17-26, over 30 restaurants are offering deals like 2 course lunches for $15 or 3-course dinners for $30. Jennifer Martin shows us what’s on the menu at new Greek restaurant Golden Fleece, Mexican restaurant The Cantina at Historic Biltmore Village and Ethiopian restaurant Addissae.

