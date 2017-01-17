USC Ranked 4th, Clemson 15th In Latest Pre-Season Baseball Poll

Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina is ranked No. 4 in the nation in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 as announced on Tuesday morning.  The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park.

South Carolina is one of five SEC schools to be ranked. Also ranked is Florida (No. 2), LSU (No. 5), Vanderbilt (No. 7) and Texas A&M (No. 20).

This is South Carolina’s third preseason national ranking.  The Gamecocks were also ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball and No. 5 in the nation by Perfect Game.

 

RANK    TEAM (2016 Record)

1              TCU (49-18)

2              Florida (52-16)

3              Florida State (41-22)

4              South Carolina (46-18)

5              LSU (45-21)

6              NC State (38-22)

7              Vanderbilt (43-19)

8              Oregon State (35-19)

9              North Carolina (34-21)

10           East Carolina (38-23)

11           Coastal Carolina (55-18)

12           Louisville (50-14)

13           UL Lafayette (43-21)

14           Texas Tech (47-20)

15           Clemson (44-20)

16           Cal State Fullerton (36-23)

17           Virginia (38-22)

18           Stanford (31-23)

19           Arizona (49-24)

20           Texas A&M (49-16)

21           Miami (Fla.) (50-14)

22           Maryland (30-27)

23           Rice (38-24)

24           UNCW (41-19)

25           UC Santa Barbara (43-20)

 

