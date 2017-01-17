Video: 8-year-old boy rescued from sinkhole in California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Caught on camera, fire crews rescued an 8-year-old boy from a sinkhole in Victorville Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to the scene after learning that a boy fell at least 15 feet into the sinkhole near an apartment building, according to Victorville fire department.

A rescue team lowered the rope to the child, and the boy managed to tie the rope around his waist. Workers were able to pull the child to safety.

It is unknown how long the boy was down in the sinkhole.

Crews said the child was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries.