Want FREE tax help? You may qualify for one-on-one assistance

Want free tax help? This year more people than ever in the Upstate qualify for one-on-one tax preparation assistance. And it won’t cost you a dime.

Last year alone, more than 10,000 taxpayers in the Upstate saved $2 million thanks to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program known as VITA.

Roberta Sloan in Greenville, learned today, she’s qualified all her working life.

“I never really took advantage of it, and that’s sad because I could have saved a lot of money over the years.”

For years Sloan has paid a tax preparer $250 to $300; money she could have kept in her pocket.

And this year, a growing number of Upstate families can get VITA’s free tax preparation. That’s because the threshold used to be a household income of $54,000, but now it’s jumped by six grand.

“The IRS actually allows us to have a little flexibility in setting our income limit guideline, and so this year we’ve decided to set it at 60, so that way it’s consistent for the next several years,” said Craig Shoemaker with United Way in Greenville.

And people earning $64,000 or less qualify for a free online program called MyFreeTaxes. It’s similar to Turbo Tax, but both the Federal and State e-filing is free.

If you’re worried, about the quality. Don’t be. United Way says the accuracy rate for the VITA program nationwide is 94%, and here in the Upstate it’s 98%.

“All of the volunteers participating in this program have to be IRS certified if they are going to prepare a tax return for someone in the community,” said Holly Manuel, a volunteer with the Vita program.

All you have to do is bring the same documents you would for any preparer like your photo ID, Social Security card, and W2. Here’s a full list.

To schedule an appointment you can call 211. And even with 40 locations from January 27th to April 18, the spots fill up fast, so be sure to call soon.

Sloan plans to sign up her 3 adult sons, as well. Between the 4 of them, they’ll save about $1000, and do something they haven’t in a long time.

“We could go on vacation with all the money we saved,” she said with a smile.