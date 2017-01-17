Wounded deputy from Woodruff back on job in Lowcountry

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A wounded Lowcountry sheriff’s deputy, who is from the Upstate, returned to full duty Tuesday.

A post on the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page declared, “welcome back to full duty to Corporal Kimber Gist! We are so glad that she is back!”

Kimber Gist is a deputy who was shot twice in February 2016 after she stopped a suspicious vehicle. Gist is a graduate of Woodruff High School in Spartanburg County.

Gist had been with the sheriff’s office for more than two years and had been on patrol for a year when she was shot. She was wearing body armor at the time of the shooting, but the bullets hit her below the armor.

The deputy was released from a hospital less than a month later.

The shooter was later found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

