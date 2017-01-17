WSPA & WYCW are now part of Nexstar Media Group

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – WSPA-TV and WYCW, the CBS and CW stations serving the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson marketplace, have become part of Nexstar Media Group, now the nation’s second largest television broadcaster.

In a deal valued at $4.6 billion, Nexstar Broadcast Group acquired Media General, Inc. the previous owner of WSPA and WYCW. With the closing of the deal, Nexstar Media Group will operate a total of 171 television stations in 100 different markets across the country, reaching almost 39% of all US television households.

Nexstar Media Group is one of the nation’s leading creators and distributors of local news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and network programming and content through its broadcast and digital platforms. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “NXST.”

What does this mean to you? With Nexstar’s strong support, WSPA and WYCW will continue our long standing commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities of the Carolinas that we are privileged to serve every day.

For more information on Nexstar Media Group, visit nexstar.tv.

