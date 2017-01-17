WSPA & WYCW are now part of Nexstar Media Group

By Published: Updated:
Nexstar Media Group Logo

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – WSPA-TV and WYCW, the CBS and CW stations serving the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson marketplace, have become part of Nexstar Media Group, now the nation’s second largest television broadcaster.

In a deal valued at $4.6 billion, Nexstar Broadcast Group acquired Media General, Inc. the previous owner of WSPA and WYCW. With the closing of the deal, Nexstar Media Group will operate a total of 171 television stations in 100 different markets across the country, reaching almost 39% of all US television households.

RELATED: 7 On Main opens in Downtown Greenville

Nexstar Media Group is one of the nation’s leading creators and distributors of local news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and network programming and content through its broadcast and digital platforms. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “NXST.”

What does this mean to you? With Nexstar’s strong support, WSPA and WYCW will continue our long standing commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities of the Carolinas that we are privileged to serve every day.

For more information on Nexstar Media Group, visit nexstar.tv.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s