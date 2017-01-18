2 arrested after chase involving Anderson Co. Sheriff

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested after leading the Anderson County Sheriff on a short chase in Anderson.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Chad McBride attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Williamston Road that had been reported to dispatch as suspicious.

Deputies say the 30-year-old driver pulled into a residence on Boulevard near Calhoun Drive in Anderson before running from the scene. The Sheriff chased the suspect to North Street where he and an Anderson City Police Officer took him into custody. A 26-year-old passenger was also taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says charges against both are pending and that they are being looked at for their possible involvement in other recent crimes in the area.

