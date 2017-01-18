2 injured separate shootings in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Two people are in critical condition after two separate shootings in Anderson County, according to deputies.

The first shooting happened on Leon Drive where a 34-year-old man was shot around 9:30pm.

The second shooting happened on Plainview Road just after 11:00pm. A 64-year-old man was shot at that location.

Both shootings are under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no suspects for either shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

