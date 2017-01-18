2 men use stolen card to buy $1,500 worth of cigarettes in Simpsonville, police say

Published:
Tobacco Road fraud suspects (From: Simpsonville Police Department)
Tobacco Road fraud suspects (From: Simpsonville Police Department)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for two men they say purchased over $1,500 worth of cigarettes with a stolen credit card at a store in Simpsonville.

According to the Simpsonville Police, the two men bought the cigarettes during two separate visits to the Tobacco Road store on Main Street.

Investigators say they were driving a white or cream colored two-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cheryl Manley at 864-688-1141.

