2 men use stolen card to buy $1,500 worth of cigarettes in Simpsonville, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for two men they say purchased over $1,500 worth of cigarettes with a stolen credit card at a store in Simpsonville.

According to the Simpsonville Police, the two men bought the cigarettes during two separate visits to the Tobacco Road store on Main Street.

Investigators say they were driving a white or cream colored two-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cheryl Manley at 864-688-1141.

More stories you may like on 7News

Homeland Security grants SC extension for “Real ID” compliance COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Homeland Security has given South Carolina another extension to make changes to state drivers licenses. Right now…

In break with Trump, EPA pick says climate change isn’t hoax Donald Trump’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that climate change is real, breaking with both the preside…

Teen abducted as newborn still loves only mom she’s known An 18-year-old woman abducted as a newborn from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, says she still loves the only mother she has known.

Help find burglary, assault suspect in Newberry Co. When the victim entered his home, the suspect, who was hiding behind door, assaulted the homeowner.