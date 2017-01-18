3 Minute Make-Up Routine Using 3 Essentials

Don’t want to carry your giant make-up bag with you everywhere you go? In this week’s Work It Wednesday, Cotton Rouge & Company’s Katie Cotton shows us her “3 in 3” routine, using just 3 products to freshen up your whole face is less than 3 minutes. And the best part? All three are small and won’t break apart and make a mess, so you can keep them in your purse wherever you go!

The three items include a foundation stick that doubles as a concealer, a color or “multiple” stick that acts as blush/eye shadow/lip stain and a mascara thick enough to double as eyeliner.

Katie recommends Anastasia’s foundation stick, Nars’ multiple stick and Sephora’s outrageous curl mascara.