Alorica is a worldwide customer service management solutions provider looking to hire an additional 100 service and others- oriented experts. They provide their clients help either over the phone or in writing.

In Greenville, SC the company will be hosting two “Meet and Greets” at the Holiday Inn Express on 1036 Woodruff Rd on Thursday January 19th from 12pm-4pm, and Thursday January 26, from 3pm-7pm.