Banks robbed in Lyman & Arden, help find suspect

LYMAN, SC (WSPA) – Police need your help trying to find a suspect accused of robbing banks in Lyman and Arden.

On Friday, November 25, 2016, at approx. 6:00 PM, the First Citizens Bank at 104 Edgewood St., Lyman, SC, 29365, was robbed by a man dressed in black from head to toe, wearing a mask, and armed with a semiautomatic pistol.

Lyman’s incident 3 weeks later on December 16, 2016, at approx. 6:00 PM, the Home Trust Bank, at 140 Airport Rd., Arden, NC, was also robbed by possibly the same suspect, based on his dressed the same way.

There is no description of the suspect’s vehicle was obtained in either robbery.

First Citizens Bank is offered a $5000 reward, and Home Trust Bank is also offering a $5000 reward for a total of $10,000 for any information that leads to suspect’s identification, arrest, and conviction.

Tipsters can contact Lieutenant Brian Teal with the Lyman Police Department by calling him at (864) 485-0232 or emailing him at bteal@lymansc.gov.

Tipsters can also contact Investigator Tracy Crowe with the Asheville Police Department by calling him at (828) 777-3643 or emailing him at tcrowe@ashevillenc.gov.