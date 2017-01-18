Chapman celebrates state championship win

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
chapman-web

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — A parade is planned to celebrate the Chapman Panthers’ victory in the South Carolina Class 3A high school championship.

The Panthers won their first ever football title after defeating Dillon 29-27 on Dec. 17.

A parade kicks off at 10 a.m. today and the state champions will walk from Chapman High School around 9:50 a.m.

The parade will start at Inman First Baptist and proceed up N. Howard Street, cross over railroad tracks, turn right and proceed up N. Main Street, then left onto W. Miller Street, around Oakland Avenue, and left on Littlefield at Inman Elementary School, ending near Granny’s Kitchen, according to a spokeswoman with Spartanburg County School District 1.

Roads will be blocked off at 9:50 a.m.

In the event of bad weather, the parade will be rescheduled for Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

Along with the AAA State Champion Football Team, the AFJROTC members, cheerleaders and the Chapman Drumline.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s