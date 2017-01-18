Chapman celebrates state championship win

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — A parade is planned to celebrate the Chapman Panthers’ victory in the South Carolina Class 3A high school championship.

The Panthers won their first ever football title after defeating Dillon 29-27 on Dec. 17.

A parade kicks off at 10 a.m. today and the state champions will walk from Chapman High School around 9:50 a.m.

The parade will start at Inman First Baptist and proceed up N. Howard Street, cross over railroad tracks, turn right and proceed up N. Main Street, then left onto W. Miller Street, around Oakland Avenue, and left on Littlefield at Inman Elementary School, ending near Granny’s Kitchen, according to a spokeswoman with Spartanburg County School District 1.

Roads will be blocked off at 9:50 a.m.

In the event of bad weather, the parade will be rescheduled for Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

Along with the AAA State Champion Football Team, the AFJROTC members, cheerleaders and the Chapman Drumline.